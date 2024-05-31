Boss Energy Director Increases Shareholding

Boss Energy Limited (AU:BOE) has released an update.

Boss Energy Limited has disclosed a change in Director Ms. Jan Honeyman’s interests, revealing an on-market purchase of 21,739 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares at A$4.60 each. Following the transaction, Honeyman’s total holdings have increased to 44,367 shares, in addition to 200,000 unquoted options exercisable at $2.88 until December 16, 2025. No interests in securities were traded during a closed period requiring prior written clearance.

