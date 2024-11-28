Bosideng Reports Strong Revenue Growth Amid Apparel Sector Expansion

Bosideng International Holdings ( (BSDGF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Bosideng International Holdings presented to its investors.

Bosideng International Holdings Limited, a company engaged in the design, development, and distribution of apparel products, primarily operates in the down apparel industry in China. Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, it is known for its branded down jackets and other apparel products.

Bosideng’s latest earnings report for the six months ended September 30, 2024, highlights a significant revenue increase of 17.8% to approximately RMB8,804.1 million. The company also declared an interim dividend of HKD6.0 cents per share, reflecting its robust performance.

Key financial indicators show a mixed performance with a slight decrease in gross profit margin to 49.9% but an increase in operating profit margin to 16.7%. Profit attributable to equity shareholders rose by 23.0% to RMB1,129.7 million. The branded down apparel segment was the largest contributor, accounting for 68.9% of total revenue and showing a 22.7% year-on-year increase.

Despite challenges in the global and domestic markets, Bosideng remains optimistic, focusing on innovation and brand development. The company is leveraging its strengths in brand building and channel management to drive growth, especially in its core down apparel segment.

Looking forward, Bosideng aims to continue its trajectory of high-quality growth by enhancing its product offerings and expanding its market presence. Management remains committed to maintaining its leadership in the down apparel industry and is poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the Chinese market.

