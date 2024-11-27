BOS Reports Strong Profit Growth Amidst Stable Revenue

BOS Better Online Solutions (BOSC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BOS Better Online Solutions reported a stable revenue of $9.83 million for Q3 2024, while significantly improving profitability with a net income increase of 83.1% to $574,000. The company attributes its financial success to enhanced operational efficiency and a better product mix, despite falling short of their annual revenue target due to delivery delays. BOS remains optimistic about future growth, particularly in the defense sector, with a 15% increase in backlog orders.

For further insights into BOSC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.