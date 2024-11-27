BOS Reports Strong Profit Growth Amidst Stable Revenue

BOS Better Online Solutions (BOSC) has released an update.
BOS Better Online Solutions reported a stable revenue of $9.83 million for Q3 2024, while significantly improving profitability with a net income increase of 83.1% to $574,000. The company attributes its financial success to enhanced operational efficiency and a better product mix, despite falling short of their annual revenue target due to delivery delays. BOS remains optimistic about future growth, particularly in the defense sector, with a 15% increase in backlog orders.
