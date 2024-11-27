News & Insights

BOS Better Online Solutions reports Q3 EPS 10c vs. 5c last year

November 27, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $9.83M vs. 9.81M last year. Eyal Cohen, BOS’ CEO, stated: “We are pleased with our Q3 and nine-month results, which highlight improved profitability driven primarily by enhanced operational efficiency and higher product mix margins. However, we now anticipate falling short of our projected $46M annual revenue target, and expect to close 2024 with approximately $40M in revenues. This shortfall stems largely from the delay in the delivery of customer orders, which we had anticipated for completion before year-end.”

