Borregaard ASA Reports Strong Q3 and Expansion Plans

Borregaard ASA (GB:0QB7) has released an update.

Borregaard ASA reported a strong third quarter in 2024 with an increase in operating revenues to NOK 1,949 million and EBITDA reaching NOK 524 million. The company plans to invest NOK 490 million to expand capacity at its Sarpsborg site, aiming for a 5-10% increase by 2027. This strategic move is expected to boost production of lignin-based biopolymers and bioethanol while enhancing raw material utilization.

For further insights into GB:0QB7 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.