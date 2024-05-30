Borr Drilling Awards CEO Incentive Shares

Borr Drilling (BORR) has released an update.

Borr Drilling Limited has awarded CEO Patrick Schorn 1 million restricted share units as a long-term incentive, aiming to align management’s interests with those of shareholders. The shares are set to vest between 2025 and 2026, with half being time-based and the remainder dependent on the company’s performance compared to industry peers.

