Borr Drilling Awards CEO Incentive Shares

May 30, 2024 — 05:08 pm EDT

Borr Drilling (BORR) has released an update.

Borr Drilling Limited has awarded CEO Patrick Schorn 1 million restricted share units as a long-term incentive, aiming to align management’s interests with those of shareholders. The shares are set to vest between 2025 and 2026, with half being time-based and the remainder dependent on the company’s performance compared to industry peers.

