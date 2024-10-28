News & Insights

Booz Allen price target raised to $200 from $183 at TD Cowen

October 28, 2024 — 07:20 am EDT

TD Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr raised the firm’s price target on Booz Allen (BAH) to $200 from $183 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they posted strong Q2 results and hiked 2025 guide to reflect robust underlying momentum and claims reserve reversal that offers future opportunity.

