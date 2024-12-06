Booz Allen, Palantir announce co-creation partnership

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) and Palantir Technologies (PLTR) jointly announced a groundbreaking co-creation partnership to accelerate defense mission innovation and help the U.S. maintain superiority against its adversaries. The effort expands collaboration between two industry innovators that recognize the urgent need for agile, field-ready approaches that help the U.S., and its allies and partners, communicate and coordinate in a complex global security landscape. The partnership will initially focus on two critical components: Driving transformational information infrastructure modernization and secure interoperability; and rapidly accelerating integrated warfighting operations with coalition partners through data-centric systems that improve collaboration and combined mission planning with U.S. allies and partners.

