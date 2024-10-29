Boot Barn price target raised to $185 from $165 at BTIG

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on Boot Barn (BOOT) to $185 from $165 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported a “strong” Q2 that was relatively in-line with expectations after providing a positive quarter-to-date update in early September, and most importantly, all categories are now trending positively, including the previously lagging ladies western apparel and boots and work apparel, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Boot Barn’s e-commerce sales have now been positive for seven consecutive months, reversing the longstanding negative trend and showing accelerating momentum in Q2, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BOOT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.