Boom Logistics Completes Share Consolidation

Boom Logistics Ltd has completed a share consolidation on a ten-for-one basis, simplifying its capital structure to 42,115,608 ordinary shares and 1,297,575 performance rights. Trading in the newly consolidated shares will begin on December 5, 2024, with settlement on December 9. This move marks a significant step in Boom Logistics’ capital management strategy, likely to attract attention from investors keen on streamlined equity holdings.

