Boom Logistics Announces Security Consolidation Plan

Boom Logistics Ltd (AU:BOL) has released an update.

Boom Logistics Ltd has announced a security consolidation affecting its ordinary shares and performance rights, set to commence trading on a deferred settlement basis from November 26, 2024. The consolidation has received necessary security holder approval, paving the way for a restructured share framework. Investors may find this move significant as it could impact the stock’s liquidity and market perception.

