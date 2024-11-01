Booking Holdings price target raised to $5,250 from $3,900 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Booking Holdings (BKNG) to $5,250 from $3,900 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were better than expected, with consumer weakness called out last quarter having proved to be more benign and the company’s capture of stabilizing/rebounding demand seen as strong, particularly in European alternative accommodations, the analyst tells investors in a research note. RBC adds that Booking “remains the name to own in travel”.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BKNG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.