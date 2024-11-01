News & Insights

Boohoo Group Appoints Dan Finley as New CEO

November 01, 2024 — 03:13 am EDT

boohoo group Plc (GB:BOO) has released an update.

Boohoo Group has announced the appointment of Dan Finley as the new Chief Executive Officer, reflecting a strategic direction shift following his successful transformation of Debenhams into a leading online department store. Finley, known for his digital retail expertise, previously drove significant growth at JD Sports and aims to unlock further shareholder value at Boohoo. His leadership marks a new phase for the group, focusing on expanding its innovative marketplace model.

