Bonterra Resources Joins London Mining Event

November 06, 2024 — 11:10 am EST

BonTerra Resources (TSE:BTR) has released an update.

Bonterra Resources Inc. is set to participate in the 121 Mining Investment Conference in London, where company leaders will discuss their recent and future plans. The event, featuring over 150 mining companies and more than 500 investors, aims to connect investors with promising mining projects. Bonterra’s involvement underscores its commitment to advancing its gold exploration assets in Quebec.

