Bolt Metals Acquires Promising Northwind Property

Bolt Metals (TSE:BOLT) has released an update.

Bolt Metals Corp. has secured an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Northwind property, strategically located in the Urban-Barry Gold Camp near significant gold discoveries like the Windfall deposit. The property features 53 claims with multiple drill-ready targets, making it an attractive opportunity for mineral exploration.

