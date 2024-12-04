News & Insights

Bolt Metals Acquires Promising Northwind Property

December 04, 2024 — 11:05 am EST

Bolt Metals (TSE:BOLT) has released an update.

Bolt Metals Corp. has secured an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Northwind property, strategically located in the Urban-Barry Gold Camp near significant gold discoveries like the Windfall deposit. The property features 53 claims with multiple drill-ready targets, making it an attractive opportunity for mineral exploration.

