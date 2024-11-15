Bollinger Motors partners with National Auto Fleet Group to sell EVs

Bollinger Motors announced it has partnered with National Auto Fleet Group to sell its all-electric Class 4 Bollinger B4 commercial trucks to government agencies through NAFG’s Sourcewell-awarded contract #032824-NAF. In September of 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority owned company of Mullen Automotive (MULN).

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MULN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.