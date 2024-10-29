News & Insights

Stocks
BEKE

BofA upgrades KE Holdings to Buy on China policy pivot

October 29, 2024 — 04:45 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA analyst Miranda Zhuang upgraded KE Holdings (BEKE) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $28, up from $24. KE is the “clear market leader” in property brokerage in China, and a key beneficiary of the recent China policy pivot and potential cyclical recovery, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm expects the company to outgrow the housing market during this recovery and also in the long term, citing its high exposure to the better segment within the housing market, existing homes. BofA adds that KE is gaining share in the existing and new home sales market.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BEKE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BEKE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.