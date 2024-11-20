BofA moves to No Rating on Berry Global following Amcor merger announcement

BofA moved to No Rating on Berry Global (BERY) given the stock is no longer trading on fundamentals after Amcor (AMCR) and Berry announced an all-stock combination in which Berry shareholders will receive 7.25 Amcor shares for each Berry share held.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BERY:
- Walmart higher, Lowe’s lower after earnings: Morning Buzz
- Morning Movers: Walmart jumps following quarterly results
- Berry Global sees FY25 adjusted EPS $6.10-$6.60
- Berry Global reports Q4 adjusted EPS $2.27, consensus $2.25
- Berry Global Group Merges with Amcor for Market Expansion
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.