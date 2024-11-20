BofA moves to No Rating on Berry Global following Amcor merger announcement

BofA moved to No Rating on Berry Global (BERY) given the stock is no longer trading on fundamentals after Amcor (AMCR) and Berry announced an all-stock combination in which Berry shareholders will receive 7.25 Amcor shares for each Berry share held.

