BofA downgrades Grocery Outlet on uncertainty from CEO change

BofA downgraded Grocery Outlet (GO) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $17, down from $29, following the announcement that CEO RJ Sheedy is resigning and leaving, effective immediately. Despite a more positive long-term outlook for Grocery Outlet supported by its “differentiated model, extreme customer value proposition and long-term growth opportunity,” the CEO uncertainty could pressure the stock “given important unanswered questions,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees more questions than answers for the company, including how long the CEO search will take and what is pressuring the adjusted EBITDA outlook.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.