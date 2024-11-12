Boeing’s quality chief leaving after less than a year in role, WSJ reports

Elizabeth Lund, Boeing’s (BA) top quality executive, is leaving after less than a year in the role, The Wall Street Journal’s Sharon Terlep reports. In a memo sent Monday to staff, Boeing executive Stephanie Pope said Lund had planned to retire this year but was asked to take on a safety and quality plan that Boeing had to submit to federal regulators after the door plug incident. “With the plan submitted to the FAA and well into implementation, Elizabeth shared with me her intention to retire in December,” Pope wrote. Lund will be succeeded by Doug Ackerman, who has spent more than 30 years at Boeing and is currently a vice president in charge of quality in the company’s supply chain.

