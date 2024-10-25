Boeing workers reject new contract over retirement benefits, NY Times reports

Members of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, Boeing’s (BA) largest union, voted to reject an improved contract proposal, largely because the agreement would not restore the company’s pension, Peter Eavis and Tara Siegel Bernard of The New York Times reports. Boeing stopped offering its pension, which would pay out guaranteed sums to retirees, a decade ago and the loss of this still angers many members at the company’s union. Retirement benefits have become the largest issue in the impasse between Boeing and its workers after the company came close to meeting the union’s demands in several other areas.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.