Boeing price target lowered to $195 from $215 at UBS

UBS lowered the firm’s price target on Boeing (BA) to $195 from $215 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The most important next step for Boeing, for the near-term and long-term health of both the company and its suppliers, is to reach a conclusion on the strike and beginning to ramp up MAX production, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Once near-term overhangs are removed, the market will begin to price in the strong long-term earnings potential of this duopoly business provided demand for new aircraft remains robust, the firm says.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on BA:
- Morning Movers: UPS ascends and Textron descends after quarterly reports
- LUV Earnings: Southwest Surpasses Q3 Expectations & Partners with Elliott
- Boeing price target lowered to $200 from $210 at Susquehanna
- Boeing price target lowered to $200 from $240 at Baird
- Boeing labor rejection adds further uncertainty, costs, says BofA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.