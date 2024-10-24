Boeing price target lowered to $195 from $215 at UBS

UBS lowered the firm’s price target on Boeing (BA) to $195 from $215 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The most important next step for Boeing, for the near-term and long-term health of both the company and its suppliers, is to reach a conclusion on the strike and beginning to ramp up MAX production, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Once near-term overhangs are removed, the market will begin to price in the strong long-term earnings potential of this duopoly business provided demand for new aircraft remains robust, the firm says.

