News & Insights

Stocks
BA

Boeing price target lowered to $195 from $215 at UBS

October 24, 2024 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

UBS lowered the firm’s price target on Boeing (BA) to $195 from $215 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The most important next step for Boeing, for the near-term and long-term health of both the company and its suppliers, is to reach a conclusion on the strike and beginning to ramp up MAX production, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Once near-term overhangs are removed, the market will begin to price in the strong long-term earnings potential of this duopoly business provided demand for new aircraft remains robust, the firm says.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.