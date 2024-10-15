News & Insights

BA

Boeing Iinks $10 Bln Supple. Credit Deal With BofA, CitiBank, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan

October 15, 2024 — 07:21 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Boeing Company (BA), announced that it has entered into a $10 billion supplemental credit agreement with BofA Securities, Inc., Citibank, N.A., Goldman Sachs Lending Partners LLC, and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Under the deal, Boeing will pay a funding fee of 0.50 percent of the principal amount of each advance made.

The company will also pay a duration fee between 0.50 percent and 1 percent of the amount of outstanding advances and unused commitments under the credit agreement, which shall be payable 90 to 270 days after the closing date.

BA

