Boeing Faces Financial Struggles Amidst Work Stoppages

October 23, 2024 — 07:32 am EDT

Boeing (BA) has released an update.

Boeing reported a challenging third quarter of 2024, with revenue at $17.8 billion and substantial losses per share, primarily due to a work stoppage and charges on commercial and defense programs. The company also faced negative operating and free cash flow, highlighting ongoing financial struggles. Despite these setbacks, Boeing’s CEO remains focused on cultural and business stabilization to pave the way for future growth.

