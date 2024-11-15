Boeing 10% selloff since election ‘feels overblown,’ says Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu says Boeing (BA) shares being down 10% since the election suggests renewed fears of aircraft again getting caught up in U.S.-China trade relations as Trump readies tariffs. “This feels overblown,” as China is just 2% of Boeing’s backlog today versus 23% of the company’s 2012-2018 deliveries, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm adds that Skyline remains oversubscribed versus its estimates. Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Boeing with a $200 price target

