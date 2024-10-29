Boadicea Resources Plans Strategic Drilling Initiatives

Boadicea Resources Ltd. (AU:BOA) has released an update.

Boadicea Resources Ltd. (ASX:BOA) reports a strong financial position with $1.65 million in cash and no debt, positioning it well to advance its drilling activities in Western Australia’s promising lithium and nickel regions. The company’s upcoming drill projects at Cat Camp, Bald Hill East, and Fraser South are pivotal, focusing on extending mineralized zones and targeting lithium anomalies. Additionally, the appointment of Mark Tomlinson to the board signals strategic developments for the company’s growth.

