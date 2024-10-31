BNK Reports Profit Growth Amid Strategic Portfolio Shift

BNK Banking Corporation Limited (AU:BBC) has released an update.

BNK Banking Corporation Limited has reported a turnaround in its financial performance for the first quarter of FY25, achieving an unaudited underlying profit of $0.784 million compared to a loss in the previous year. The bank’s strategic shift towards higher margin lending and optimized portfolio composition has contributed to an improved net interest margin, despite a decrease in its loan book and total deposits. With a strong capital adequacy ratio and a focus on sustainable profitability, BNK continues to navigate competitive pressures in the financial market.

