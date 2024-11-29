BNK Banking Announces Successful A$347.1M RMBS Issuance

BNK Banking Corporation Limited (AU:BBC) has released an update.

BNK Banking Corporation Limited has successfully completed its first near-prime Residential Mortgage-Backed Security (RMBS) transaction worth A$347.1 million, named Robusta 2024-1. This issuance, backed by Goldman Sachs, saw strong investor interest and promises to support BNK’s growth plans through 2025. The RMBS was rated ‘AAAsf’ by Fitch, highlighting its appeal in the financial market.

