News & Insights

Stocks

BNK Banking Announces Successful A$347.1M RMBS Issuance

November 29, 2024 — 01:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BNK Banking Corporation Limited (AU:BBC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BNK Banking Corporation Limited has successfully completed its first near-prime Residential Mortgage-Backed Security (RMBS) transaction worth A$347.1 million, named Robusta 2024-1. This issuance, backed by Goldman Sachs, saw strong investor interest and promises to support BNK’s growth plans through 2025. The RMBS was rated ‘AAAsf’ by Fitch, highlighting its appeal in the financial market.

For further insights into AU:BBC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.