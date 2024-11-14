B&M European Value Retail Reports Revenue Growth and Expansion Plans

B&M European Value Retail SA (GB:BME) has released an update.

B&M European Value Retail S.A. reported a 3.7% increase in group revenues to £2,644m for the first half of FY25, driven by strong volume growth and new store openings. The company’s adjusted EBITDA rose by 2% to £274m, with a continued focus on providing value to customers amidst economic pressures. Expansion plans, including a new imports center in the UK, aim to support long-term growth and enhance market share.

