BluSky Carbon Expands with New Namibia Joint Venture

BluSky Carbon Inc. has announced a joint venture with Ikigai Carbon Corporation to develop biochar projects in Namibia, aiming to transform waste into valuable resources and boost local socio-economic benefits. The partnership will leverage BluSky’s biomass pyrolysis technology and Ikigai’s expertise in business development and local partnerships. This move marks a significant step in expanding BluSky’s carbon removal footprint in Africa.

