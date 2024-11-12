News & Insights

BluSky Carbon Expands with New Namibia Joint Venture

November 12, 2024 — 02:32 pm EST

BluSky Carbon Inc. (TSE:BSKY) has released an update.

BluSky Carbon Inc. has announced a joint venture with Ikigai Carbon Corporation to develop biochar projects in Namibia, aiming to transform waste into valuable resources and boost local socio-economic benefits. The partnership will leverage BluSky’s biomass pyrolysis technology and Ikigai’s expertise in business development and local partnerships. This move marks a significant step in expanding BluSky’s carbon removal footprint in Africa.

