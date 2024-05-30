News & Insights

BluMetric Shows Optimism Despite Revenue Dip

May 30, 2024 — 06:39 pm EDT

BluMetric Environmental (TSE:BLM) has released an update.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. reports a slight decrease in revenue to $7.1 million in Q2 2024 but sees an increase in gross margin to 43% and maintains stable EBITDA and net earnings. The company highlights a strong project backlog and is optimistic about future growth, driven by investments in cleantech manufacturing, a new division, and potential benefits from increased military spending and interest in water solutions for remote areas.

