BluGlass Limited Shares Strategic Updates at AGM

BluGlass Limited, trading on the ASX under BLG, held its Annual General Meeting in October 2024, providing updates on the company’s technology and market strategies. Investors are advised to exercise caution as information shared involves assumptions and uncertainties related to ongoing R&D efforts.

