BluGlass Lands Major Contract for Laser Tech Development

November 13, 2024 — 06:30 pm EST

Bluglass Limited (AU:BLG) has released an update.

BluGlass Limited has partnered with North Carolina State University to secure a A$2.9 million contract under the US Department of Defense’s Microelectronics Commons Program, focusing on advancing GaN laser technology for quantum computing and intelligence applications. This collaboration will enhance BluGlass’ capabilities in developing next-generation photonics and optoelectronic devices, reinforcing its position as a leading innovator in the semiconductor industry. The funding supports the company’s efforts to bring cutting-edge laser solutions to the market, showcasing its technical and manufacturing expertise.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

