BlueLinx reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.95, consensus $1.19

Reports Q3 revenue $747M, consensus $759.04M. “Our third quarter results delivered solid volume growth in several of our key specialty product categories, as well as strong volume growth across our structural products business. Specialty products’ gross margins were within our expected range and structural products’ gross margins were strong, despite the effects of continued price deflation for both product categories. Current market conditions remain challenging, but we believe our growth strategy, significant liquidity, and strong balance sheet will continue to position us well for an industry rebound,” said Shyam Reddy, President and CEO of BlueLinx (BXC).

