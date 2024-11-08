Bluelinx Holdings Announces General Counsel Transition

The latest update is out from Bluelinx Holdings ( (BXC) ).
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has announced a transition agreement with its General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Tricia A. Kinney, who will end her tenure on December 28, 2024. The agreement includes a lump sum payment of $410,025, her annual base salary, and ensures the vesting of restricted stock units. This move comes without any disagreements with the company’s policies or operations, ensuring a smooth transition of her duties.
