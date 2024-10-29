News & Insights

BlueBet Holdings Reports Strong Q1 Post-Merger

October 29, 2024 — 07:17 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BlueBet Holdings Ltd. (AU:BBT) has released an update.

BlueBet Holdings Ltd. has reported a strong first quarter after merging with betr, showcasing impressive revenue outcomes and a successful rebranding in a record 59 days. The company, now a larger and more efficient Australian-focused business, is on track to achieve monthly EBITDA positivity by the end of the first half. This strategic move positions BlueBet for profitable growth and increased market share in the Australian wagering market.

