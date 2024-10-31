News & Insights

Blueberries Medical Announces Key Leadership Appointments

October 31, 2024 — 10:35 am EDT

Blueberries Medical (TSE:BBM) has released an update.

Blueberries Medical Corp has appointed Guillermo P. Rodríguez to its Board of Directors, acknowledging his contributions as CFO to the company’s financial growth. In conjunction with this, Thomas P. Rodríguez has been promoted to CFO, bringing his extensive experience to continue driving the company’s financial strategies.

