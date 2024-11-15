Blue Star Foods signs vendor agreement with LowTide

Blue Star Foods (BSFC) signed a Vendor Agreement with LowTide. This collaboration marks an exciting milestone as Blue Star Foods Corp expands its portfolio with the development and nationwide distribution of two prominent brand lines: Wicked Tuna Seafood and Toby Keith’s Premium. The partnership harnesses Blue Star Foods’ vast experience in seafood production and distribution, along with LowTide expertise in crafting unique culinary experiences. Together, both companies aim to deliver exceptional gourmet products that cater to evolving consumer preferences and the increasing demand for high-quality, sustainably sourced products. Through this agreement, Blue Star Foods Corp will procure domestic premium seafood products and collaborate with LowTide to craft and develop meal solutions that reflect the quality and authenticity of the Wicked Tuna Seafood and Toby Keith’s Premium brands. This initiative allows for the enhancement and diversification of Blue Star Foods’ sales, ensuring concrete steps toward fulfilling consumer expectations and setting new industry benchmarks.

