Blue Lagoon Resources Addresses Shareholder Meeting Material Delivery

Blue Lagoon Resources (TSE:BLLG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Blue Lagoon Resources is addressing potential issues in delivering shareholder meeting materials due to a Canada Post strike by making them available online and through email. Shareholders can still vote via proxy or intermediary by obtaining necessary voting instructions from the company’s website or direct contact.

For further insights into TSE:BLLG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.