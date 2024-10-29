Blue Duck Sends Letter To Amazon; Calls For Capital Return Program - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Blue Duck Capital, a long-term shareholder of Amazon (AMZN) common stock, issued an open letter to the Amazon Board expressing concerns about the lackluster performance of the company's stock. Blue Duck suggested initiatives, including: initiate a formal and significant capital return program; improve on inefficient business execution across AWS and retail businesses; provide more transparency around substantial projected A.I. Investment; leverage Whole Foods' market position to better capitalize on growing national health food movement; and refocus Amazon Studios, Wondery and all related media verticals to realign capital spend with viewership.

Blue Duck is a long/short equity investment manager focused on thematic opportunities within Technology, Media, Telecom, Consumer, and Industrial sectors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.