Blockmate’s Hivello Partners with XYO for Income Growth

Midpoint Holdings (TSE:MATE) has released an update.

Hivello Holdings Ltd, an investee of Blockmate Ventures, has partnered with XYO to expand passive income opportunities for users by leveraging decentralized networks. This collaboration allows users to earn income through their idle computing power and geographical data, enhancing earning potential with minimal technical barriers.

