Blockchain Association Pushes Crypto Reform for Trump’s First 100 Days

The Blockchain Association isn’t wasting any time. Just two days after Donald Trump was confirmed as the next U.S. president, the advocacy group sent a letter urging him to prioritize sweeping cryptocurrency regulatory reform. The D.C.-based group laid out a five-point plan, arguing that Trump’s administration has a rare opportunity to rewrite the rules and foster innovation. “For years, American crypto innovators have been targeted and, in some cases, driven offshore by a hostile regulatory regime,” the Association stated, adding that Trump’s arrival could flip the script entirely.

Calls for Clear Crypto Rules Take Center Stage

At the heart of the Blockchain Association’s push is the demand for a “fit-for-purpose framework” that encourages innovation without compromising consumer protection. The group wants the incoming administration to end the era of “regulation by enforcement,” which has frustrated the industry. This approach, they argue, is why many U.S.-based blockchain companies have moved operations overseas. According to Cointelegraph, the Association also wants a shake-up at the Securities and Exchange Commission, including a new chair who will reverse policies viewed as anti-crypto.

Trump’s Cabinet Picks Add to Uncertainty

Personnel changes could play a big role in how crypto policy unfolds. Trump is reportedly considering former Federal Reserve Board member Kevin Warsh for Treasury Secretary, according to The Washington Post. If selected, Warsh might later become Federal Reserve Chair, adding a layer of intrigue to the regulatory outlook. Meanwhile, the Association is also pushing for leadership changes at the IRS, a bold ask given current Republican control of Congress.

A New Advisory Council in the Works?

Perhaps the most ambitious item on the Association’s wish list is the creation of a dedicated crypto advisory council to bridge the gap between government and the blockchain industry. Cointelegraph reports that Trump’s team is already discussing a White House post exclusively focused on cryptocurrency regulation. Whether these proposals gain traction remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: the Association is betting big on Trump to lead a crypto renaissance.

