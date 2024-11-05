News & Insights

Block, Inc. Reports Changes in CDI and Stock Holdings

November 05, 2024 — 04:49 pm EST

Block, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:SQ2) has released an update.

Block, Inc. has reported an increase in the number of Chess Depository Interests (CDIs) issued over quoted securities for October 2024, with a net increase of 1,675,584 CDIs compared to the previous month. This change is attributed to net transfers between CDIs and common stock as quoted on the NYSE. Additionally, the company saw a decrease in Class A common stock due to transfers, issuances under equity plans, and share repurchases.

