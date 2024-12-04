News & Insights

Block, Inc. Officer’s Strategic Stock Management Moves

December 04, 2024 — 07:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Block, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:SQ2) has released an update.

Block, Inc.’s Chief Legal Officer, Chrysty Esperanza, reported recent transactions involving the conversion and sale of Class A and Class B Common Stock. The transactions, executed under a pre-established trading plan, illustrate corporate maneuvers to manage equity holdings strategically. Esperanza’s actions reflect ongoing adjustments within the company’s stock management strategy.

