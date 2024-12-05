Blink Charging selected by Power Design to provide 429 charging stations

Blink Charging (BLNK) announced it has been selected by Power Design, to provide EV chargers and charging services at select locations. The new agreement includes the provision of 429 Blink chargers, with a total of 723 plugs for use by residents who will be living and working within Power Design projects throughout the country. The Blink charging stations will be installed across multiple development types – primarily luxury multifamily apartments and condominiums. Power Design will own the Blink charging stations, and when installed, the owners/property managers of the projects will claim ownership.
