Blackstone Minerals Launches Share Entitlement Offer

Blackstone Minerals Ltd is launching a non-renounceable entitlement issue to raise nearly $4 million by offering shares at $0.03 each. The offer is partially underwritten by Nanjia Capital Limited and allows eligible shareholders to apply for additional shares through a shortfall offer. This capital raising initiative provides an opportunity for investors interested in speculative ventures to participate in Blackstone’s growth.

