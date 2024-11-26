Blackstone to buy interests in $1B infrastructure loan portfolio from Santander

Blackstone (BX) and Santander Corporate & Investment Banking (SAN) announced an agreement under which funds managed by Blackstone Credit & Insurance, or BXCI, will acquire interests in a $1B portfolio of infrastructure loans from Santander. The portfolio comprises loans that finance assets located largely in Western Europe and the US across the digital infrastructure, utility scale renewable, energy efficiency and transportation sectors.

