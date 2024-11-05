BlackStar Enterprise Reduces Debt Through Equity Exchange

BlackStar Enterprise Group ( (BEGI) ) has shared an update.

BlackStar Enterprise Group, Inc. has entered into a significant settlement to exchange $861,539.26 of its debt for shares of common stock with Continuation Capital, Inc. This strategic move aims to reduce the company’s debt obligations by selling shares at a discounted rate, approved by a State court. The transaction, facilitated by Enclave Capital LLC, is structured under Section 3(a)(10) of the Securities Act of 1933, ensuring compliance and leveraging exemptions from registration requirements. This development could potentially exceed 5% of BlackStar’s current outstanding shares, offering intriguing opportunities for investors in the financial markets.

