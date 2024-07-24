News & Insights

BlackRock’s Buffer Play

July 24, 2024 — 08:21 am EDT

BlackRock has introduced a 'buffer' ETF, the iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (ticker: MAXJ), designed to offer a 100% downside hedge for cautious investors. This ETF tracks the S&P 500 using options with an upside cap, aiming to protect against losses for about a year.

 

 Buffer ETFs are beneficial as they help maximize returns while providing downside protection during volatile market periods. 

 

They are especially attractive to investors wary of market volatility and economic uncertainties, such as inflation and potential interest rate hikes. BlackRock's extensive reach and marketing capabilities could help it catch up with competitors in this space.

Finsum: BlackRock’s pioneering in quantitative strategies puts them in a good position to maximize the abilities of buffer ETFs

