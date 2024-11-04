News & Insights

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Adjusts Share Capital Structure

November 04, 2024 — 12:39 pm EST

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has announced the purchase of 25,000 of its own ordinary shares to hold in treasury, which will affect the company’s share capital structure. Post-settlement, the trust’s issued share capital will consist of 87,696,864 shares, excluding those held in treasury. This move, reflecting a strategy often used to manage share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value, is a point of interest for investors tracking the trust’s market activities.

